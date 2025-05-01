Skip to main content
Alcohol Overview
Alcohol Overview
Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco / Alcohol Overview / Problem 4
Problem 4
True or False: Smoking while using hormonal contraceptives like birth control pills can heighten a woman’s risk of heart disease and stroke.
True
False
