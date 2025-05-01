Skip to main content
Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health - Part 1 of 2
Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health / Introduction to Determinants of Health / Problem 6
Problem 6
True or False: Sedentary lifestyle, poor nutrition, and substance misuse contribute to both direct medical expenses and indirect costs to society.
True
False
