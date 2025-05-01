Skip to main content
Ch.10 Major Diseases - Part 1 of 2
Ch.10 Major Diseases / An Overview of Cancer / Problem 8
When documenting cancer stage with the TNM system, what does the letter "T" stands for?
Tumor size/extent
Total cell count
Thymidine incorporation
Therapy response
