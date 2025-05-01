Skip to main content
Ch.2 Psychological Health
Ch.2 Psychological Health
Ch.2 Psychological Health / Positive Psychology / Problem 6
A medical researcher observes that people who experience the loss of a loved one often report more frequent illnesses in the months following the event. This research would be classified as:
social psychology
positive psychology
psychoneuroimmunology
motivational study
