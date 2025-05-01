- Download the worksheet to save time writing
True or false: The term obesogenic describes environments or conditions that promote the development of obesity.
Carlos is evaluating his health and wants a reliable indicator of whether his weight is healthy. He should assess:
Which body-composition assessment method uses low-dose X-rays to differentiate bone density from lean and fat components?
Maria finishes a satisfying dinner and feels no desire to continue eating even though dessert is available. She is experiencing
The lowest rate of energy expenditure needed to support basic physiological functions in a fasted person at rest in a thermoneutral environment is called the
Which option is inconsistent with the set point theory that body weight is actively regulated within a narrow range?
Carlos is trying to lose weight and needs something to sip while doing homework that will not spike his blood sugar. Which is the best option?
Maria usually drinks sugary sodas and is sedentary. She replaces them with water and starts a daily brisk 30-minute walk. These changes reduce her calorie intake by 200 kcal/day and increase her expenditure by 300 kcal/day. How many days will it take her to lose about one pound?
Which of the following is false regarding popular commercial weight-loss approaches?