Ch.6 Weight Management - Part 1 of 2
Ch.6 Weight Management / Managing Weight / Problem 7
Problem 7
Carlos is trying to lose weight and needs something to sip while doing homework that will not spike his blood sugar. Which is the best option?
A
Lemon juice
B
Sports drink
C
Flavored yogurt
D
Soda water
