Skip to main content
Personal Health
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
Back
Ch.6 Weight Management - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Ch.6 Weight Management - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 2
Ch.6 Weight Management / Weight-Loss Treatments / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following procedures primarily causes weight loss by limiting both food intake and nutrient absorption?
A
Lap banding
B
Liposuction
C
Gastric sleeve
D
Gastric bypass
AI tutor
0
Show Answer