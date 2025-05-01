Skip to main content
Communication
Communication
Ch.4 Relationships and Communication / Communication / Problem 1
Your partner is upset, and you intentionally silence your phone, avoid interrupting, and reflect back their feelings—these actions are examples of which listening style?
assertive listening
selective listening
active listening
mindful listening
