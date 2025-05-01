Skip to main content
Determinants of Health
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Determinants of Health
Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health / Determinants of Health / Problem 4
Problem 4
Identify the health determinant best represented by a lack of nearby pharmacies that provide naloxone, which affects opioid overdose outcomes in rural areas.
A
Individual Behavior
B
Biology and Genetics
C
Health Services
D
Physical Environment
