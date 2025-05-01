Skip to main content
Drug Interactions
Drug Interactions
Ch.9 Drugs / Drug Interactions / Problem 2
Problem 2
When one medication binds to the same receptor as another and prevents that medication from producing its typical effect, this interaction is called
A
antagonism
B
potentiation
C
tolerance
D
pharmacokinetic enhancement
