Essential Macronutrients
Essential Macronutrients
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics / Essential Macronutrients / Problem 3
Problem 3
The polysaccharide that animals store in the liver and skeletal muscles and rapidly break down to release glucose for immediate use is
A
Starch
B
Cellulose
C
Glycogen
D
Sucrose
