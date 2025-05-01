Personal Health
Potent and essential organic compounds whose deficiency can cause diseases such as scurvy or rickets are called:
The major cation in extracellular fluid that helps regulate blood pressure and fluid balance is:
Which vitamin, when taken in large amounts chronically, is most likely to cause toxicity because it accumulates in the liver?
The risk of improper neural tube closure in an embryo increases when the mother's diet lacks which essential nutrient?
Which of the following vegetables is the most reliable source of absorbable calcium for someone choosing leafy greens?