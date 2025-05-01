Skip to main content
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics / Essential Micronutrients / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which of the following vegetables is the most reliable source of absorbable calcium for someone choosing leafy greens?
A
bok choy
B
spinach
C
beet greens
D
Swiss chard
