Exercise Program
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Exercise Program
Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness / Exercise Program / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which form of exercise emphasizes controlled breathing and precise movements to strengthen the trunk muscles, and commonly uses equipment like reformers with springs for variable resistance?
A
Barre
B
Tai Chi
C
Pilates
D
Bodyweight calisthenics
