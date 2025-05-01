Skip to main content
Factors Affecting Weight
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Factors Affecting Weight
Ch.6 Weight Management / Factors Affecting Weight / Problem 5
Problem 5
During weight gain, an increase in fat cell size is observed. Which process best describes this change?
Hyperplasia
Hypertrophy
Atrophy
Apoptosis
