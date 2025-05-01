Personal Health
Chronic stress is least likely to cause or worsen which condition?
The overall effect of experiencing several stressful events, including repeated losses or chronic hardships, is referred to as:
Maya has been caring for an ill family member for months and reports increased belly fat and persistent hunger despite no change in activity level. Which hormone is most likely contributing to her weight gain?
According to psychoneuroimmunology research, which of the following outcomes is most consistent with long-term (chronic) stress?
A heart disease that is caused by stress is also known as