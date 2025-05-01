Skip to main content
Health Effects of Stress
Health Effects of Stress
Problem 2
Problem 2
The overall effect of experiencing several stressful events, including repeated losses or chronic hardships, is referred to as:
A
Allostatic load
B
Acute stress
C
Cumulative adversity
D
Burnout
