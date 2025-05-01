Skip to main content
Intro to Diabetes
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Intro to Diabetes
Ch.10 Major Diseases / Intro to Diabetes / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which time frame does the glycosylated hemoglobin (A1C) test best represent for a person's average blood glucose?
A
2 to 3 months
B
3 to 5 days
C
1 to 2 weeks
D
5 to 6 months
