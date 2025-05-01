Skip to main content
Introduction to Determinants of Health
Problem 1
Problem 2
Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health / Introduction to Determinants of Health / Problem 2
Problem 2
Determinants of health are a range of factors that influence an individual’s health. Which of the following is NOT considered a determinant of health?
A
Access to clean water
B
Personal income
C
Eye color
D
Education level
