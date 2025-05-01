Skip to main content
Introduction to Dietary Reference Intakes
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics / Introduction to Dietary Reference Intakes / Problem 2
Problem 2
According to health guidelines, how much dietary fiber should adults aim to consume each day?
A
15-22 grams
B
45-60 grams
C
8-16 grams
D
25-38 grams
