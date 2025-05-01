Skip to main content
Introduction to Overweight & Obesity
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Introduction to Overweight & Obesity
Ch.6 Weight Management / Introduction to Overweight & Obesity / Problem 1
Problem 1
The term used to refer to the global epidemic of rising obesity rates is known as
A
obesogenic epidemic.
B
globesity.
C
universal adiposity.
D
pandemic corpulence.
