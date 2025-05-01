Skip to main content
Managing Weight
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Ch.6 Weight Management / Managing Weight / Problem 5
Problem 5
When prolonged fasting forces adipose tissue to release fatty acids, the liver converts these into an alternative energy source for neurons called
A
glycogen.
B
ketone bodies.
C
triglycerides.
D
nucleotides.
