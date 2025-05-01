Skip to main content
Partnerships and Singlehood
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Ch.4 Relationships and Communication / Partnerships and Singlehood / Problem 2
Problem 2
Marcus has dated five different people over six years, but each relationship was sexually exclusive and none overlapped. This behavior is an example of:
A
Infidelity
B
Polyamory
C
Serial monogamy
D
Living apart together
