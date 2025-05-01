Personal Health
Lower socioeconomic status has minimal influence on obesity, with weight largely determined by genetics and individual lifestyle habits.
Higher socioeconomic status reliably reduces obesity risk because wealthier individuals generally have better access to healthy foods and exercise opportunities.
Socioeconomic status can influence obesity risk differently across populations, with lower SES often linked to higher risk in some settings and higher SES linked to higher risk in others.
Socioeconomic status has a consistent effect, with higher SES always associated with lower obesity risk and lower SES always associated with higher obesity risk.