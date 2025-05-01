Personal Health
True or false. Sleep apnea, a sleep disorder, can be diagnosed via a polysomnography.
Which of the following is the most prevalent sleep disorder in adults?
Simon often uses prescription opioids for chronic back pain. During sleep, his brain fails to stimulate his respiratory muscles, causing repeated pauses in breathing. This is known as
While lying in bed at night, Sofia feels a 'crawling' tingling in her calves accompanied by an irresistible need to stretch and walk, and the sensations ease when she moves her legs. She is most likely experiencing
Which symptom of narcolepsy is characterized by sudden loss of voluntary muscle tone often triggered by strong emotions?