Sleep Disorders
Sleep Disorders
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep / Sleep Disorders / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following is the most prevalent sleep disorder in adults?
A
Insomnia
B
Narcolepsy
C
Sleep apnea
D
Restless legs syndrome
