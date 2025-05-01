Personal Health
Nicotine suppresses appetite by altering gut motility and digestive enzyme secretion, resulting in reduced calorie absorption.
Nicotine reduces hunger through central nervous system effects, increases calorie burning by boosting metabolic rate, and limits fat storage.
Nicotine aids weight control by increasing physical activity and improving endurance, leading to greater calorie expenditure.
Nicotine promotes weight loss mainly through its diuretic effect, causing fluid loss and temporary weight reduction.