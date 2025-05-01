Personal Health
A hybrid closed‑loop system that integrates a CGM, an insulin pump, and a control algorithm to automate basal delivery while usually requiring meal boluses; improves time‑in‑range and reduces nocturnal hypoglycemia.
A fully implanted closed‑loop device that automates both basal and bolus insulin dosing without routine user input, designed to reduce monitoring burden and normalize glucose patterns day and night.
A sensor‑augmented pump that suspends or reduces insulin delivery for predicted hypoglycemia and issues alerts for hyperglycemia, mainly lowering severe lows but with limited overall time‑in‑range gain.
A transdermal basal insulin patch that provides a continuous steady insulin dose without sensor feedback, intended to stabilize fasting glucose yet not to prevent postprandial excursions or eliminate hypoglycemia risk.