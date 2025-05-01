Personal Health
Samantha wants to lose weight and chooses a drug available without a prescription that prevents her body from absorbing some of the fat she eats. Which of the following is she most likely taking?
A patient wants a surgical procedure that will directly remove fat cells from her thighs and abdomen. Which procedure should she consider?
The nonprescription form of orlistat commonly causes unpleasant gastrointestinal effects but aids weight loss primarily by:
Which statement best describes semaglutide's main actions relevant to weight loss?
Which statement best describes the main mechanism of bariatric arterial embolization for weight management?