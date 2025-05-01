Skip to main content
Ch.6 Weight Management / Weight-Loss Treatments / Problem 1
Problem 1
Samantha wants to lose weight and chooses a drug available without a prescription that prevents her body from absorbing some of the fat she eats. Which of the following is she most likely taking?
A
ephedra
B
Alli
C
Hooda gordonii
D
Qsymia
