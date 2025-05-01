Skip to main content
Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health / What is Health? / Problem 3
Problem 3
The model of health that focuses on interactions between individuals and their environment is the
A
holistic model.
B
medical model.
C
surgical model.
D
ecological model.
