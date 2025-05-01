An Overview of Cancer definitions Flashcards
Neoplasm New tissue growth lacking physiological function, often forming masses that may be benign or malignant. Tumor A clump of abnormal cells that can be either noncancerous or cancerous, forming as neoplasms grow. Benign Noncancerous growth, typically enclosed in a membrane, preventing spread to other tissues. Malignant Cancerous growth lacking a membrane, capable of invading nearby tissues and spreading to distant sites. Biopsy Procedure involving removal of tissue for examination to determine if a growth is noncancerous or cancerous. Metastasis Process where cancer cells travel from the original site to distant organs, forming secondary growths. Invasion Initial spread of abnormal cells into surrounding healthy tissues or structures. Lymphatic System Network of vessels and nodes that can transport cancer cells to other body regions. TNM Classification System for staging cancer based on tumor size, lymph node involvement, and presence of distant spread. Stage Zero Earliest cancer stage, marked by a small, localized growth highly curable if detected early. Stage Four Most advanced cancer stage, indicating distant spread to other organs and lower survival rates. Screening Routine medical checks aimed at early detection of abnormal growths to improve treatment outcomes. Breast Cancer Type of cancer with high incidence and mortality among women, often detected through regular exams. Prostate Cancer Common cancer in men, frequently identified through screenings and associated with significant mortality. Lung Cancer Cancer type responsible for a large proportion of cancer-related deaths in both men and women.

