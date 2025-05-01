An Overview of Cancer definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Neoplasm New tissue growth lacking physiological function, often forming masses that may be benign or malignant.

Tumor A clump of abnormal cells that can be either noncancerous or cancerous, forming as neoplasms grow.

Benign Noncancerous growth, typically enclosed in a membrane, preventing spread to other tissues.

Malignant Cancerous growth lacking a membrane, capable of invading nearby tissues and spreading to distant sites.

Biopsy Procedure involving removal of tissue for examination to determine if a growth is noncancerous or cancerous.

Metastasis Process where cancer cells travel from the original site to distant organs, forming secondary growths.