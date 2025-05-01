Skip to main content
An Overview of Cancer definitions Flashcards

An Overview of Cancer definitions
  • Neoplasm
    New tissue growth lacking physiological function, often forming masses that may be benign or malignant.
  • Tumor
    A clump of abnormal cells that can be either noncancerous or cancerous, forming as neoplasms grow.
  • Benign
    Noncancerous growth, typically enclosed in a membrane, preventing spread to other tissues.
  • Malignant
    Cancerous growth lacking a membrane, capable of invading nearby tissues and spreading to distant sites.
  • Biopsy
    Procedure involving removal of tissue for examination to determine if a growth is noncancerous or cancerous.
  • Metastasis
    Process where cancer cells travel from the original site to distant organs, forming secondary growths.
  • Invasion
    Initial spread of abnormal cells into surrounding healthy tissues or structures.
  • Lymphatic System
    Network of vessels and nodes that can transport cancer cells to other body regions.
  • TNM Classification
    System for staging cancer based on tumor size, lymph node involvement, and presence of distant spread.
  • Stage Zero
    Earliest cancer stage, marked by a small, localized growth highly curable if detected early.
  • Stage Four
    Most advanced cancer stage, indicating distant spread to other organs and lower survival rates.
  • Screening
    Routine medical checks aimed at early detection of abnormal growths to improve treatment outcomes.
  • Breast Cancer
    Type of cancer with high incidence and mortality among women, often detected through regular exams.
  • Prostate Cancer
    Common cancer in men, frequently identified through screenings and associated with significant mortality.
  • Lung Cancer
    Cancer type responsible for a large proportion of cancer-related deaths in both men and women.