Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
- Ch.10 Major Diseases1h 49m
Ch.10 Major Diseases
An Overview of Cancer
An Overview of Cancer: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Cancer Concept 1
Introduction to Cancer Example 1
Metastasis: How Cancer Spreads Concept 2
Metastasis: How Cancer Spreads Example 2
Stages of Cancer Concept 3
Stages of Cancer Example 3
The Incidence of Cancer Concept 4
The Incidence of Cancer Example 4
9
Problem
Jamie found a soft lump under the skin of his forearm that was not visible initially but after a year it became large enough to be easily visible. He got concerned and consulted with his doctor who diagnosed it as lipoma, a benign tumor. What would be the TNM classification of this tumor?
A
Stage 0
B
Stage 2
C
Stage 4
D
Stage 1
E
None of the above.