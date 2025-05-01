An Overview of Cancer quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
An Overview of Cancer quiz
  • What is cancer characterized by?
    Cancer is characterized by uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells.
  • What is a neoplasm?
    A neoplasm is a new tissue growth that has no physiological function.
  • What is the difference between benign and malignant tumors?
    Benign tumors are noncancerous and enclosed in a membrane, while malignant tumors are cancerous and can invade surrounding tissues.
  • How are tumors formed?
    Tumors are formed when neoplasms clump together.
  • What is the most accurate way to determine if a tumor is malignant?
    A biopsy is the most accurate way to identify if a tumor is malignant.
  • What does metastasis mean in relation to cancer?
    Metastasis is the spread of cancer from an initial primary site to a distant secondary site.
  • How do malignant tumors differ from benign tumors in terms of structure?
    Malignant tumors are not enclosed in a membrane and can spread, while benign tumors are encapsulated and do not spread.
  • What is invasion in the context of cancer?
    Invasion is the initial spread of cancer cells to surrounding healthy tissues or structures.
  • How can cancer cells spread to distant sites in the body?
    Cancer cells can enter the lymphatic system or blood vessels and travel to distant organs.
  • What does the TNM classification system stand for?
    TNM stands for Tumor size, Node involvement, and Metastasis presence.
  • What does stage zero cancer indicate?
    Stage zero cancer means a small, localized tumor that is highly curable if found early.
  • What is the significance of a lower stage number in cancer diagnosis?
    A lower stage number indicates less spread and a higher chance of successful treatment.
  • What happens in stage four cancer?
    In stage four, the cancer has metastasized to distant sites or organs.
  • Why is early detection of cancer important?
    Early detection increases the chances of recovery and a longer, healthier life.
  • What is the second leading cause of death in the United States?
    Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States.
  • Which cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in women?
    Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in women.
  • Which cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in men?
    Prostate cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in men.
  • What percentage of all cancer-related deaths is due to lung cancer?
    About 25% of all cancer-related deaths are due to lung cancer.
  • Why are regular screenings and checkups important in cancer prevention?
    Regular screenings help detect cancer early, improving chances of successful treatment and survival.
  • What are some common types of cancer mentioned in the lesson?
    Common types include lung, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers.