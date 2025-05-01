An Overview of Cancer quiz Flashcards
Back
What is cancer characterized by? Cancer is characterized by uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells. What is a neoplasm? A neoplasm is a new tissue growth that has no physiological function. What is the difference between benign and malignant tumors? Benign tumors are noncancerous and enclosed in a membrane, while malignant tumors are cancerous and can invade surrounding tissues. How are tumors formed? Tumors are formed when neoplasms clump together. What is the most accurate way to determine if a tumor is malignant? A biopsy is the most accurate way to identify if a tumor is malignant. What does metastasis mean in relation to cancer? Metastasis is the spread of cancer from an initial primary site to a distant secondary site. How do malignant tumors differ from benign tumors in terms of structure? Malignant tumors are not enclosed in a membrane and can spread, while benign tumors are encapsulated and do not spread. What is invasion in the context of cancer? Invasion is the initial spread of cancer cells to surrounding healthy tissues or structures. How can cancer cells spread to distant sites in the body? Cancer cells can enter the lymphatic system or blood vessels and travel to distant organs. What does the TNM classification system stand for? TNM stands for Tumor size, Node involvement, and Metastasis presence. What does stage zero cancer indicate? Stage zero cancer means a small, localized tumor that is highly curable if found early. What is the significance of a lower stage number in cancer diagnosis? A lower stage number indicates less spread and a higher chance of successful treatment. What happens in stage four cancer? In stage four, the cancer has metastasized to distant sites or organs. Why is early detection of cancer important? Early detection increases the chances of recovery and a longer, healthier life. What is the second leading cause of death in the United States? Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States. Which cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in women? Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in women. Which cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in men? Prostate cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in men. What percentage of all cancer-related deaths is due to lung cancer? About 25% of all cancer-related deaths are due to lung cancer. Why are regular screenings and checkups important in cancer prevention? Regular screenings help detect cancer early, improving chances of successful treatment and survival. What are some common types of cancer mentioned in the lesson? Common types include lung, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers.
An Overview of Cancer quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/20