An Overview of Cancer quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is cancer characterized by? Cancer is characterized by uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells.

What is a neoplasm? A neoplasm is a new tissue growth that has no physiological function.

What is the difference between benign and malignant tumors? Benign tumors are noncancerous and enclosed in a membrane, while malignant tumors are cancerous and can invade surrounding tissues.

How are tumors formed? Tumors are formed when neoplasms clump together.

What is the most accurate way to determine if a tumor is malignant? A biopsy is the most accurate way to identify if a tumor is malignant.

What does metastasis mean in relation to cancer? Metastasis is the spread of cancer from an initial primary site to a distant secondary site.