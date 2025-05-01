Antioxidants definitions Flashcards
Back
Antioxidant Substance that shields the body from cellular harm by neutralizing unstable molecules that threaten DNA and proteins. Oxidative Stress Condition resulting from an imbalance between harmful molecules and protective agents, leading to cellular and DNA damage. Free Radical Unstable molecule with an unpaired electron, capable of damaging cells, proteins, and genetic material. Vitamin Essential nutrient found in foods that supports bodily functions and can help defend against harmful molecules. Mineral Inorganic nutrient required for health, some of which contribute to the body's defense against cellular damage. Phytochemical Non-nutrient compound from plants that offers health benefits, including protection from harmful molecules. Beta Carotene Pigment in carrots that serves as a precursor to vitamin A and provides protective effects for cells and vision. Carotenoid Class of plant pigments with antioxidative properties, found in colorful fruits and vegetables. DNA Genetic material within cells that can be harmed by unstable molecules unless protected by certain nutrients. Protein Molecule essential for body structure and function, vulnerable to damage from unstable molecules. Immune System Body's defense network that can be strengthened by nutrients to better resist cellular threats. Unrefined Grain Whole grain product retaining natural nutrients, contributing to the body's defense against cellular harm. Tea Beverage derived from plant leaves, containing compounds that help protect cells from damage. Coffee Drink made from roasted beans, offering plant-based compounds that support cellular protection. Eye Health State of optimal vision and ocular function, supported by nutrients with protective properties.
Antioxidants definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15