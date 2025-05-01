Skip to main content
Antioxidants definitions Flashcards

Antioxidants definitions
  • Antioxidant
    Substance that shields the body from cellular harm by neutralizing unstable molecules that threaten DNA and proteins.
  • Oxidative Stress
    Condition resulting from an imbalance between harmful molecules and protective agents, leading to cellular and DNA damage.
  • Free Radical
    Unstable molecule with an unpaired electron, capable of damaging cells, proteins, and genetic material.
  • Vitamin
    Essential nutrient found in foods that supports bodily functions and can help defend against harmful molecules.
  • Mineral
    Inorganic nutrient required for health, some of which contribute to the body's defense against cellular damage.
  • Phytochemical
    Non-nutrient compound from plants that offers health benefits, including protection from harmful molecules.
  • Beta Carotene
    Pigment in carrots that serves as a precursor to vitamin A and provides protective effects for cells and vision.
  • Carotenoid
    Class of plant pigments with antioxidative properties, found in colorful fruits and vegetables.
  • DNA
    Genetic material within cells that can be harmed by unstable molecules unless protected by certain nutrients.
  • Protein
    Molecule essential for body structure and function, vulnerable to damage from unstable molecules.
  • Immune System
    Body's defense network that can be strengthened by nutrients to better resist cellular threats.
  • Unrefined Grain
    Whole grain product retaining natural nutrients, contributing to the body's defense against cellular harm.
  • Tea
    Beverage derived from plant leaves, containing compounds that help protect cells from damage.
  • Coffee
    Drink made from roasted beans, offering plant-based compounds that support cellular protection.
  • Eye Health
    State of optimal vision and ocular function, supported by nutrients with protective properties.