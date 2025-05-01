Antioxidants definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Antioxidant Substance that shields the body from cellular harm by neutralizing unstable molecules that threaten DNA and proteins.

Oxidative Stress Condition resulting from an imbalance between harmful molecules and protective agents, leading to cellular and DNA damage.

Free Radical Unstable molecule with an unpaired electron, capable of damaging cells, proteins, and genetic material.

Vitamin Essential nutrient found in foods that supports bodily functions and can help defend against harmful molecules.

Mineral Inorganic nutrient required for health, some of which contribute to the body's defense against cellular damage.

Phytochemical Non-nutrient compound from plants that offers health benefits, including protection from harmful molecules.