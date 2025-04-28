Antioxidants play a crucial role in maintaining our health by protecting our bodies from oxidative stress, which is caused by free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can damage cells, proteins, and DNA, leading to various health issues. Antioxidants are substances that help neutralize these free radicals, thereby reducing their harmful effects.

These protective substances include essential nutrients such as vitamins and minerals, as well as phytochemicals, which are non-nutrient plant compounds that offer health benefits. Common sources of antioxidants are found in a variety of foods, including fruits, vegetables, unrefined grains, tea, and coffee.

For example, carrots are rich in beta-carotene, a type of carotenoid that can be converted into vitamin A in the body. Vitamin A is known for its antioxidative properties, which help combat free radicals and protect our DNA from damage. By incorporating antioxidant-rich foods into our diet, we can enhance our immune system and promote overall health by effectively targeting and neutralizing free radicals.