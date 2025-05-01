Antioxidants quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is an antioxidant? An antioxidant is a substance that protects the body from oxidative stress caused by free radicals.

What causes oxidative stress in the body? Oxidative stress is caused by free radicals, which can damage cells, proteins, and DNA.

Name three sources of antioxidants. Fruits, vegetables, and unrefined grains are three sources of antioxidants.

What are free radicals? Free radicals are unstable molecules with an unpaired electron that can damage cells, proteins, and DNA.

How do antioxidants help the immune system? Antioxidants help the immune system by attacking free radicals and reducing their harmful effects.

What is a phytochemical? A phytochemical is a non-nutrient plant substance with health benefits, including antioxidative properties.