Antioxidants quiz Flashcards

What is an antioxidant? An antioxidant is a substance that protects the body from oxidative stress caused by free radicals. What causes oxidative stress in the body? Oxidative stress is caused by free radicals, which can damage cells, proteins, and DNA. Name three sources of antioxidants. Fruits, vegetables, and unrefined grains are three sources of antioxidants. What are free radicals? Free radicals are unstable molecules with an unpaired electron that can damage cells, proteins, and DNA. How do antioxidants help the immune system? Antioxidants help the immune system by attacking free radicals and reducing their harmful effects. What is a phytochemical? A phytochemical is a non-nutrient plant substance with health benefits, including antioxidative properties. Which vitamin is beta carotene converted into in the body? Beta carotene is converted into vitamin A in the body. What is one benefit of vitamin A? Vitamin A is good for eye health and has antioxidative properties. How do antioxidants protect DNA? Antioxidants protect DNA by neutralizing free radicals that can cause DNA damage. List two beverages that are sources of antioxidants. Tea and coffee are two beverages that contain antioxidants. What role do vitamins and minerals play as antioxidants? Vitamins and minerals act as antioxidants by helping to combat harmful free radicals in the body. Why are free radicals considered dangerous? Free radicals are dangerous because their unstable nature allows them to damage DNA, proteins, and cells. What is the main function of antioxidants in the body? The main function of antioxidants is to protect the body from oxidative stress and cellular damage. How can diet influence antioxidant levels in the body? Consuming foods rich in antioxidants, like fruits and vegetables, increases antioxidant levels in the body. What is the relationship between antioxidants and immune health? Antioxidants bolster the immune system by reducing oxidative damage from free radicals. What is an example of a carotenoid with antioxidative properties? Beta carotene, found in carrots, is a carotenoid with antioxidative properties. How do antioxidants affect proteins in the body? Antioxidants protect proteins from being damaged by free radicals. What happens if DNA is damaged by free radicals? If DNA is damaged by free radicals, it can lead to cellular dysfunction and disease. Why is it important to consume antioxidants regularly? Regular consumption of antioxidants helps continuously protect the body from ongoing oxidative stress. What is the significance of the empty spot in a free radical? The empty spot represents an unpaired electron, making the free radical unstable and reactive.
