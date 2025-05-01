Skip to main content
Antioxidants quiz Flashcards

Antioxidants quiz
  • What is an antioxidant?
    An antioxidant is a substance that protects the body from oxidative stress caused by free radicals.
  • What causes oxidative stress in the body?
    Oxidative stress is caused by free radicals, which can damage cells, proteins, and DNA.
  • Name three sources of antioxidants.
    Fruits, vegetables, and unrefined grains are three sources of antioxidants.
  • What are free radicals?
    Free radicals are unstable molecules with an unpaired electron that can damage cells, proteins, and DNA.
  • How do antioxidants help the immune system?
    Antioxidants help the immune system by attacking free radicals and reducing their harmful effects.
  • What is a phytochemical?
    A phytochemical is a non-nutrient plant substance with health benefits, including antioxidative properties.
  • Which vitamin is beta carotene converted into in the body?
    Beta carotene is converted into vitamin A in the body.
  • What is one benefit of vitamin A?
    Vitamin A is good for eye health and has antioxidative properties.
  • How do antioxidants protect DNA?
    Antioxidants protect DNA by neutralizing free radicals that can cause DNA damage.
  • List two beverages that are sources of antioxidants.
    Tea and coffee are two beverages that contain antioxidants.
  • What role do vitamins and minerals play as antioxidants?
    Vitamins and minerals act as antioxidants by helping to combat harmful free radicals in the body.
  • Why are free radicals considered dangerous?
    Free radicals are dangerous because their unstable nature allows them to damage DNA, proteins, and cells.
  • What is the main function of antioxidants in the body?
    The main function of antioxidants is to protect the body from oxidative stress and cellular damage.
  • How can diet influence antioxidant levels in the body?
    Consuming foods rich in antioxidants, like fruits and vegetables, increases antioxidant levels in the body.
  • What is the relationship between antioxidants and immune health?
    Antioxidants bolster the immune system by reducing oxidative damage from free radicals.
  • What is an example of a carotenoid with antioxidative properties?
    Beta carotene, found in carrots, is a carotenoid with antioxidative properties.
  • How do antioxidants affect proteins in the body?
    Antioxidants protect proteins from being damaged by free radicals.
  • What happens if DNA is damaged by free radicals?
    If DNA is damaged by free radicals, it can lead to cellular dysfunction and disease.
  • Why is it important to consume antioxidants regularly?
    Regular consumption of antioxidants helps continuously protect the body from ongoing oxidative stress.
  • What is the significance of the empty spot in a free radical?
    The empty spot represents an unpaired electron, making the free radical unstable and reactive.