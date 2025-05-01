Skip to main content
Factors Affecting Weight definitions Flashcards

Factors Affecting Weight definitions
  • Obesity
    Condition marked by excessive fat accumulation, often resulting from a combination of behavioral, biological, and environmental influences.
  • Basal Metabolic Rate
    Amount of energy expended to maintain vital body functions at rest, naturally decreasing with age.
  • Ghrelin
    Hormone that stimulates hunger; elevated levels can lead to persistent feelings of hunger and overeating.
  • Leptin
    Hormone produced by fat cells that signals fullness; impaired regulation can result in continuous eating.
  • Fat Cells
    Cells responsible for storing fat; increased number or size can contribute to higher body weight.
  • Hypertrophic Obesity
    Form of obesity characterized by enlarged fat cells, allowing for greater fat storage.
  • Hyperplastic Obesity
    Form of obesity marked by an increased number of fat cells, often established early in life.
  • Food Desert
    Area with limited access to fresh foods, often leading to reliance on calorie-dense, processed options.
  • Sedentary Lifestyle
    Pattern of minimal physical activity, often due to prolonged sitting and screen-based entertainment.
  • Screen Time
    Duration spent using electronic devices; excessive amounts can disrupt sleep and promote inactivity.
  • Sleep Deprivation
    Insufficient sleep, which is linked to higher body mass index and increased risk of weight gain.
  • Adaptive Thermogenesis
    Process where metabolism slows in response to reduced food intake, often leading to weight regain.
  • Obesogenic Environment
    Surroundings that promote excessive calorie intake and discourage physical activity, increasing obesity risk.
  • FTO Gene
    Genetic variant associated with increased obesity risk and higher hunger hormone levels after eating.
  • Portion Size
    Amount of food served or consumed at one time; larger portions can encourage overeating.