Factors Affecting Weight definitions Flashcards
Back
Obesity Condition marked by excessive fat accumulation, often resulting from a combination of behavioral, biological, and environmental influences. Basal Metabolic Rate Amount of energy expended to maintain vital body functions at rest, naturally decreasing with age. Ghrelin Hormone that stimulates hunger; elevated levels can lead to persistent feelings of hunger and overeating. Leptin Hormone produced by fat cells that signals fullness; impaired regulation can result in continuous eating. Fat Cells Cells responsible for storing fat; increased number or size can contribute to higher body weight. Hypertrophic Obesity Form of obesity characterized by enlarged fat cells, allowing for greater fat storage. Hyperplastic Obesity Form of obesity marked by an increased number of fat cells, often established early in life. Food Desert Area with limited access to fresh foods, often leading to reliance on calorie-dense, processed options. Sedentary Lifestyle Pattern of minimal physical activity, often due to prolonged sitting and screen-based entertainment. Screen Time Duration spent using electronic devices; excessive amounts can disrupt sleep and promote inactivity. Sleep Deprivation Insufficient sleep, which is linked to higher body mass index and increased risk of weight gain. Adaptive Thermogenesis Process where metabolism slows in response to reduced food intake, often leading to weight regain. Obesogenic Environment Surroundings that promote excessive calorie intake and discourage physical activity, increasing obesity risk. FTO Gene Genetic variant associated with increased obesity risk and higher hunger hormone levels after eating. Portion Size Amount of food served or consumed at one time; larger portions can encourage overeating.
Factors Affecting Weight definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15