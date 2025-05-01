Factors Affecting Weight definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Obesity Condition marked by excessive fat accumulation, often resulting from a combination of behavioral, biological, and environmental influences.

Basal Metabolic Rate Amount of energy expended to maintain vital body functions at rest, naturally decreasing with age.

Ghrelin Hormone that stimulates hunger; elevated levels can lead to persistent feelings of hunger and overeating.

Leptin Hormone produced by fat cells that signals fullness; impaired regulation can result in continuous eating.

Fat Cells Cells responsible for storing fat; increased number or size can contribute to higher body weight.

Hypertrophic Obesity Form of obesity characterized by enlarged fat cells, allowing for greater fat storage.