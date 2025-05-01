Factors Affecting Weight quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What are the three main categories of factors that affect weight? The three main categories are individual behaviors, biology and genetics, and social/environmental factors.

How is overweight and obesity defined? Overweight and obesity are conditions of excess fat deposits in the body.

Why is individual behavior considered a modifiable determinant of weight? Individual behavior is modifiable because people can make choices about eating, physical activity, and sleep that affect their weight.

What are two examples of individual behaviors that contribute to weight gain? Excessive eating and physical inactivity are two examples of individual behaviors that contribute to weight gain.

How can social gatherings contribute to excessive eating? Social gatherings often feature an abundance of food, which can lead to overeating.

What is emotional eating? Emotional eating is when people eat to soothe anxiety or emotional pain, often leading to excessive food intake.