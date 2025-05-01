Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

HIV and AIDS definitions Flashcards

Back
HIV and AIDS definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Helper T Cells
    Immune cells targeted and destroyed by HIV, leading to weakened defense against infections and cancers.
  • Opportunistic Infections
    Illnesses that occur when the immune system is compromised, often seen in advanced HIV or AIDS.
  • Kaposi's Sarcoma
    Cancer marked by purple skin spots, commonly associated with AIDS due to immune suppression.
  • Antiretroviral Therapy
    Medication regimen that suppresses HIV replication, prolongs life, and reduces transmission risk.
  • Viral Load
    Amount of HIV present in the blood, used to monitor disease progression and treatment effectiveness.
  • Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis
    Preventive medication taken before potential HIV exposure to lower infection risk.
  • Needle Exchange Programs
    Public health initiatives providing clean syringes to reduce HIV transmission among people who inject drugs.
  • Antibody Test
    Diagnostic method detecting immune response to HIV, typically effective three to twelve weeks post-infection.
  • Combination Test
    Fourth-generation HIV screening that detects both antigens and antibodies for earlier diagnosis.
  • Nucleic Acid Test
    Sensitive diagnostic tool identifying HIV RNA in blood, useful for early detection within one to four weeks.
  • Health Equity
    Fair access to HIV prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, regardless of geographic or socioeconomic status.
  • Sub-Saharan Africa
    Region with the highest global prevalence of HIV, highlighting disparities in infection rates and healthcare access.
  • Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome
    Advanced stage of HIV infection marked by severe immune system damage and increased risk of deadly diseases.
  • Men Who Have Sex With Men
    Population group disproportionately affected by HIV, especially in certain regions like the United States.
  • Post-Exposure Prophylaxis
    Emergency medication taken after potential HIV exposure to prevent infection establishment.