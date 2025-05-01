HIV and AIDS definitions Flashcards
Helper T Cells Immune cells targeted and destroyed by HIV, leading to weakened defense against infections and cancers. Opportunistic Infections Illnesses that occur when the immune system is compromised, often seen in advanced HIV or AIDS. Kaposi's Sarcoma Cancer marked by purple skin spots, commonly associated with AIDS due to immune suppression. Antiretroviral Therapy Medication regimen that suppresses HIV replication, prolongs life, and reduces transmission risk. Viral Load Amount of HIV present in the blood, used to monitor disease progression and treatment effectiveness. Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis Preventive medication taken before potential HIV exposure to lower infection risk. Needle Exchange Programs Public health initiatives providing clean syringes to reduce HIV transmission among people who inject drugs. Antibody Test Diagnostic method detecting immune response to HIV, typically effective three to twelve weeks post-infection. Combination Test Fourth-generation HIV screening that detects both antigens and antibodies for earlier diagnosis. Nucleic Acid Test Sensitive diagnostic tool identifying HIV RNA in blood, useful for early detection within one to four weeks. Health Equity Fair access to HIV prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, regardless of geographic or socioeconomic status. Sub-Saharan Africa Region with the highest global prevalence of HIV, highlighting disparities in infection rates and healthcare access. Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome Advanced stage of HIV infection marked by severe immune system damage and increased risk of deadly diseases. Men Who Have Sex With Men Population group disproportionately affected by HIV, especially in certain regions like the United States. Post-Exposure Prophylaxis Emergency medication taken after potential HIV exposure to prevent infection establishment.
