HIV and AIDS definitions Flashcards

Helper T Cells Immune cells targeted and destroyed by HIV, leading to weakened defense against infections and cancers.

Opportunistic Infections Illnesses that occur when the immune system is compromised, often seen in advanced HIV or AIDS.

Kaposi's Sarcoma Cancer marked by purple skin spots, commonly associated with AIDS due to immune suppression.

Antiretroviral Therapy Medication regimen that suppresses HIV replication, prolongs life, and reduces transmission risk.

Viral Load Amount of HIV present in the blood, used to monitor disease progression and treatment effectiveness.

Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis Preventive medication taken before potential HIV exposure to lower infection risk.