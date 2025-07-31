Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is a virus that specifically targets the immune system, focusing on helper T cells, which play a crucial role in immune response. HIV replicates by invading these helper T cells, using them as hosts to produce more copies of the virus. This replication process ultimately destroys the helper T cells as the new viruses burst out, leading to a gradual decline in the body's immune defenses.

As the number of helper T cells decreases, the immune system becomes severely weakened, which can progress to Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). AIDS is characterized by the development of opportunistic infections and certain cancers that take advantage of the compromised immune system. It is important to understand that HIV itself does not directly cause death; rather, it is the progression to AIDS and the resulting opportunistic infections and cancers that are life-threatening.

This distinction between HIV and AIDS highlights the critical role of helper T cells in maintaining immune function and how HIV's replication cycle disrupts this balance. Understanding this process is essential for grasping how HIV infection leads to immune system failure and the subsequent health complications associated with AIDS.