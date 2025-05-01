HIV and AIDS quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What type of cells does HIV primarily attack in the immune system? HIV primarily attacks helper T cells, which are crucial for immune function.

What is the main difference between HIV and AIDS? HIV is the virus that infects the body, while AIDS is the syndrome that develops when the immune system is severely weakened by HIV.

How does HIV replicate within the body? HIV hijacks helper T cells to replicate itself, eventually destroying these cells in the process.

What are opportunistic infections, and why are they dangerous for people with AIDS? Opportunistic infections are illnesses that occur more frequently and are more severe in people with weakened immune systems, such as those with AIDS.

Name two cancers associated with AIDS. Kaposi's sarcoma and cervical cancer are two cancers commonly associated with AIDS.

Which region of the world has the highest number of new HIV cases? Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest number of new HIV cases globally.