Infection Risk Factors definitions Flashcards
Back
Personal Hygiene Practices that reduce exposure to pathogens and lower the likelihood of contracting infections. Drug Abuse Behavior that impairs immune function and increases vulnerability to infectious diseases. Physical Inactivity State linked to weakened immunity and heightened risk of severe illness and infections. Nutrition Dietary quality influencing gut microbiome health and immune system development, affecting infection risk. Gut Microbiome Community of microorganisms in the digestive tract that supports immune defense against infections. Stress Mental or emotional strain that diminishes immune system effectiveness and increases susceptibility. Sleep Restorative process essential for maintaining immune system strength and infection resistance. Occupation Exposure Work-related contact with infectious agents, especially in healthcare or poorly ventilated environments. Age Biological factor associated with declining immune function and increased infection risk over time. Chronic Disease Long-term health condition, such as diabetes or cancer, that impairs immunity and raises infection risk. Climate Change Environmental shifts that boost vector populations and facilitate the spread of infectious diseases. Vector Organism, like a mosquito, that transmits pathogens and facilitates the spread of infections. Antibiotic Resistance Phenomenon where bacteria evolve to withstand drugs, making infections harder to treat. Immunocompetence Capacity of the immune system to mount effective responses against infectious agents. Virulence Degree to which a pathogen can cause severe disease and spread rapidly within populations.
Infection Risk Factors definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15