Infection Risk Factors definitions Flashcards

Personal Hygiene Practices that reduce exposure to pathogens and lower the likelihood of contracting infections.

Drug Abuse Behavior that impairs immune function and increases vulnerability to infectious diseases.

Physical Inactivity State linked to weakened immunity and heightened risk of severe illness and infections.

Nutrition Dietary quality influencing gut microbiome health and immune system development, affecting infection risk.

Gut Microbiome Community of microorganisms in the digestive tract that supports immune defense against infections.

Stress Mental or emotional strain that diminishes immune system effectiveness and increases susceptibility.