Infection Risk Factors definitions Flashcards

  • Personal Hygiene
    Practices that reduce exposure to pathogens and lower the likelihood of contracting infections.
  • Drug Abuse
    Behavior that impairs immune function and increases vulnerability to infectious diseases.
  • Physical Inactivity
    State linked to weakened immunity and heightened risk of severe illness and infections.
  • Nutrition
    Dietary quality influencing gut microbiome health and immune system development, affecting infection risk.
  • Gut Microbiome
    Community of microorganisms in the digestive tract that supports immune defense against infections.
  • Stress
    Mental or emotional strain that diminishes immune system effectiveness and increases susceptibility.
  • Sleep
    Restorative process essential for maintaining immune system strength and infection resistance.
  • Occupation Exposure
    Work-related contact with infectious agents, especially in healthcare or poorly ventilated environments.
  • Age
    Biological factor associated with declining immune function and increased infection risk over time.
  • Chronic Disease
    Long-term health condition, such as diabetes or cancer, that impairs immunity and raises infection risk.
  • Climate Change
    Environmental shifts that boost vector populations and facilitate the spread of infectious diseases.
  • Vector
    Organism, like a mosquito, that transmits pathogens and facilitates the spread of infections.
  • Antibiotic Resistance
    Phenomenon where bacteria evolve to withstand drugs, making infections harder to treat.
  • Immunocompetence
    Capacity of the immune system to mount effective responses against infectious agents.
  • Virulence
    Degree to which a pathogen can cause severe disease and spread rapidly within populations.