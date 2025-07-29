Infection risk factors can be categorized into two main types: controllable and uncontrollable. Controllable risk factors are those that individuals can influence to either increase or decrease their likelihood of infection. Key controllable factors include exposure, physical inactivity, poor nutrition, and inadequate sleep or stress management.

Exposure to infectious agents is heightened by behaviors such as poor personal hygiene, drug abuse, and unsafe sexual practices, all of which significantly raise the risk of contracting infections. Physical inactivity is another critical factor; a sedentary lifestyle not only contributes to chronic diseases like cardiovascular conditions but also weakens the immune system, increasing susceptibility to infections and severe illness. Engaging in regular physical activity enhances immune function and reduces infection risk.

Poor nutrition adversely affects the gut microbiome, which plays a vital role in immune system development and function. A compromised gut microbiome due to inadequate nutrition can lead to a higher risk of infections. Additionally, insufficient sleep and chronic stress impair immune responses, diminishing the body's ability to fight off pathogens effectively.

By recognizing these controllable factors as vulnerabilities, individuals can adopt healthier habits to strengthen their immune defenses and maintain a balanced gut microbiome, thereby reducing infection risk.