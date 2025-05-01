Infection Risk Factors quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What are the two main types of infection risk factors? The two main types are controllable risk factors and uncontrollable (or hard to control) risk factors.

Name two examples of controllable infection risk factors. Examples include poor personal hygiene and drug abuse.

How does physical inactivity affect infection risk? Physical inactivity can increase the likelihood of infection and severe illness by weakening the immune system.

Why is poor nutrition a risk factor for infection? Poor nutrition affects the gut microbiome and immune system development, increasing infection risk.

How do poor sleep and stress impact the immune system? Poor sleep and stress decrease the effectiveness of the immune system, making infections more likely.

What is an example of an uncontrollable infection risk factor related to occupation? Hospital workers are at increased risk due to frequent exposure to infectious patients.