Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Infection Risk Factors quiz Flashcards

Back
Infection Risk Factors quiz
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/20
  • What are the two main types of infection risk factors?
    The two main types are controllable risk factors and uncontrollable (or hard to control) risk factors.
  • Name two examples of controllable infection risk factors.
    Examples include poor personal hygiene and drug abuse.
  • How does physical inactivity affect infection risk?
    Physical inactivity can increase the likelihood of infection and severe illness by weakening the immune system.
  • Why is poor nutrition a risk factor for infection?
    Poor nutrition affects the gut microbiome and immune system development, increasing infection risk.
  • How do poor sleep and stress impact the immune system?
    Poor sleep and stress decrease the effectiveness of the immune system, making infections more likely.
  • What is an example of an uncontrollable infection risk factor related to occupation?
    Hospital workers are at increased risk due to frequent exposure to infectious patients.
  • How does age influence infection risk?
    Immunity weakens with age, making older adults more susceptible to infections.
  • What role does heredity play in infection risk?
    Some immunodeficiencies can be hereditary, increasing susceptibility to infections.
  • How do chronic diseases like diabetes affect infection risk?
    Chronic diseases can decrease immunity, raising the risk of infections.
  • How can climate change increase infection risk?
    Climate change can increase temperatures, leading to more insect vectors like mosquitoes that spread diseases.
  • What is the effect of poor ventilation on infection risk?
    Poor ventilation increases susceptibility to respiratory infections.
  • Why are parents of young children at higher risk for infections like the flu?
    Parents are more exposed because children frequently contract infections and can transmit them to their parents.
  • What is antimicrobial resistance?
    Antimicrobial resistance is when bacteria become resistant to antibiotics, making infections harder to treat.
  • How does animal migration contribute to infection risk?
    Animal migration can introduce new diseases to populations that have not been exposed before.
  • What is meant by the virulence of an infection?
    Virulence refers to how quickly and easily an infection can spread.
  • Why is understanding infection risk factors important?
    It helps in making lifestyle choices and being aware of biological and environmental risks to prevent infections.
  • How can improving personal hygiene reduce infection risk?
    Good personal hygiene reduces exposure to pathogens, lowering the chance of infection.
  • What is the connection between the gut microbiome and infection risk?
    A healthy gut microbiome supports immune function, while poor nutrition can disrupt it and increase infection risk.
  • Why are some infection risk factors considered uncontrollable?
    They are related to factors like age, heredity, occupation, and environment, which individuals cannot easily change.
  • How does drug abuse increase infection risk?
    Drug abuse can compromise the immune system and increase risky behaviors, raising the likelihood of infection.