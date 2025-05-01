Intro to Infection definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Intro to Infection definitions

Intro to Infection definitions
  • Infection
    Entry and multiplication of microorganisms within another organism, potentially leading to disease if symptoms develop.
  • Microorganism
    Tiny living entity, such as bacteria or viruses, capable of residing and multiplying inside a host.
  • Host
    Organism that provides an environment for microorganisms to live, grow, and potentially cause disease.
  • Pathogen
    Microorganism that causes disease by producing noticeable symptoms and interfering with normal life.
  • Infectious Agent
    Microorganism responsible for initiating infection within a host, not always resulting in disease.
  • Disease
    Condition marked by peak symptoms and disruption of daily life, resulting from progression of infection.
  • Symptom
    Observable sign indicating the presence or progression of infection or disease within a host.
  • Incubation Period
    Stage between exposure to a microorganism and the onset of noticeable symptoms.
  • Prodromal Period
    Early phase of infection when first symptoms begin to appear, signaling disease development.
  • Recovery
    Phase following peak symptoms where the host returns toward health and symptoms diminish.
  • Health
    State achieved after recovery, characterized by absence of infection symptoms and return to normal function.
  • Quality of Life
    Overall well-being affected by the severity and duration of disease symptoms during infection.
  • Complication
    Unintended consequence or worsening of infection, such as antibiotic resistance, impacting recovery.