Intro to Infection definitions Flashcards

Infection Entry and multiplication of microorganisms within another organism, potentially leading to disease if symptoms develop. Microorganism Tiny living entity, such as bacteria or viruses, capable of residing and multiplying inside a host. Host Organism that provides an environment for microorganisms to live, grow, and potentially cause disease. Pathogen Microorganism that causes disease by producing noticeable symptoms and interfering with normal life. Infectious Agent Microorganism responsible for initiating infection within a host, not always resulting in disease. Disease Condition marked by peak symptoms and disruption of daily life, resulting from progression of infection. Symptom Observable sign indicating the presence or progression of infection or disease within a host. Incubation Period Stage between exposure to a microorganism and the onset of noticeable symptoms. Prodromal Period Early phase of infection when first symptoms begin to appear, signaling disease development. Recovery Phase following peak symptoms where the host returns toward health and symptoms diminish. Health State achieved after recovery, characterized by absence of infection symptoms and return to normal function. Quality of Life Overall well-being affected by the severity and duration of disease symptoms during infection. Complication Unintended consequence or worsening of infection, such as antibiotic resistance, impacting recovery.
