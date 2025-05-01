Intro to Infection definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Infection Entry and multiplication of microorganisms within another organism, potentially leading to disease if symptoms develop.

Microorganism Tiny living entity, such as bacteria or viruses, capable of residing and multiplying inside a host.

Host Organism that provides an environment for microorganisms to live, grow, and potentially cause disease.

Pathogen Microorganism that causes disease by producing noticeable symptoms and interfering with normal life.

Infectious Agent Microorganism responsible for initiating infection within a host, not always resulting in disease.

Disease Condition marked by peak symptoms and disruption of daily life, resulting from progression of infection.