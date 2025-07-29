Infections progress through a series of distinct stages that reflect changes in symptom severity over time. Initially, after exposure to a pathogen, the body enters the incubation period, during which no symptoms are noticeable despite the infection being present. This phase lasts from the moment of exposure until the first signs of illness appear.

Following incubation is the prodromal period, characterized by the emergence of early, often mild symptoms. This marks the transition from infection to disease, as symptoms become detectable and the body's response intensifies.

The infection then advances into the disease phase, where symptoms reach their peak intensity. This period reflects the full manifestation of the illness, with symptoms becoming most severe and noticeable.

Subsequently, the body begins the recovery phase, during which symptoms gradually diminish as the immune system combats the infection. The decline in symptom severity continues until the individual returns to a healthy state, free from noticeable symptoms.

This progression can be visualized on a graph with symptom severity on the vertical axis and time on the horizontal axis, showing a rise during the prodromal and disease phases, peaking at the height of illness, followed by a decline during recovery.

Understanding these stages is crucial for recognizing the timeline of infections and the body's response, emphasizing the goal of reaching full recovery and health after an infection.