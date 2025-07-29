An infection occurs when a microorganism enters and multiplies within a host organism. Microorganisms can be classified as infectious agents or pathogens. An infectious agent is any microorganism that causes an infection, while a pathogen specifically refers to a microorganism that causes disease. The host is the organism that harbors the microorganism, such as a human being.
Infections become diseases when they produce noticeable symptoms that interfere with normal life functions. Initially, an infection may not cause symptoms, but if left untreated, it can develop into a disease state. The severity of the disease can significantly affect an individual's quality of life. Understanding the relationship between microorganisms, infections, and diseases is essential for recognizing how infections impact health and the importance of timely treatment.