Intro to Infection quiz Flashcards

What is an infection? An infection is the entry and multiplication of a microorganism inside a host.

What is a microorganism? A microorganism is a tiny living organism, such as bacteria or viruses, that can enter and multiply within a host.

What is an infectious agent? An infectious agent is a microorganism that causes an infection.

What is a pathogen? A pathogen is a microorganism that causes disease.

When does an infection become a disease? An infection becomes a disease when it produces noticeable symptoms and interferes with daily life.

What is the incubation period in an infection? The incubation period is the time from exposure to a microorganism until the onset of symptoms.