Intro to Psychological Health definitions Flashcards

Psychological Health An adaptive state marked by a stable mindset, happiness, and fulfillment, shaped by four interconnected dimensions. Social Health The ability to interact and form healthy relationships, influenced by one's social environment and support network. Emotional Health Capacity to express feelings and react to experiences in a healthy manner, shaped by past events and learned behaviors. Mental Health Ability to think rationally, process experiences, and understand situations, contributing to overall psychological stability. Spiritual Health Recognition of a greater existence beyond oneself, which may or may not be tied to religious beliefs. Self-Efficacy Personal belief in one's ability to accomplish specific tasks, driving motivation, resilience, and confidence. Self-Esteem Realistic perception of one's own worth and value, influencing overall psychological well-being. Social Support Network of individuals providing economic, emotional, or physical assistance, including family, friends, and peers. Learned Optimism Acquired tendency to maintain a positive outlook during challenges, often linked to higher self-esteem. Learned Helplessness Condition where individuals feel unable to resolve problems, leading to low self-esteem and diminished motivation. Resilience Ability to recover from setbacks and persist through difficulties, often strengthened by high self-efficacy. Mindset General mental attitude or disposition that shapes happiness, fulfillment, and psychological health. Fulfillment Sense of satisfaction and purpose in life, resulting from harmony among psychological health dimensions. Belief System Internalized values and perceptions shaped by experiences and environment, influencing self-worth and behavior. Environment External surroundings, including social and communal factors, that impact psychological health and self-perception.
