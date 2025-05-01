Skip to main content
Intro to Psychological Health definitions Flashcards

Intro to Psychological Health definitions
  • Psychological Health
    An adaptive state marked by a stable mindset, happiness, and fulfillment, shaped by four interconnected dimensions.
  • Social Health
    The ability to interact and form healthy relationships, influenced by one's social environment and support network.
  • Emotional Health
    Capacity to express feelings and react to experiences in a healthy manner, shaped by past events and learned behaviors.
  • Mental Health
    Ability to think rationally, process experiences, and understand situations, contributing to overall psychological stability.
  • Spiritual Health
    Recognition of a greater existence beyond oneself, which may or may not be tied to religious beliefs.
  • Self-Efficacy
    Personal belief in one's ability to accomplish specific tasks, driving motivation, resilience, and confidence.
  • Self-Esteem
    Realistic perception of one's own worth and value, influencing overall psychological well-being.
  • Social Support
    Network of individuals providing economic, emotional, or physical assistance, including family, friends, and peers.
  • Learned Optimism
    Acquired tendency to maintain a positive outlook during challenges, often linked to higher self-esteem.
  • Learned Helplessness
    Condition where individuals feel unable to resolve problems, leading to low self-esteem and diminished motivation.
  • Resilience
    Ability to recover from setbacks and persist through difficulties, often strengthened by high self-efficacy.
  • Mindset
    General mental attitude or disposition that shapes happiness, fulfillment, and psychological health.
  • Fulfillment
    Sense of satisfaction and purpose in life, resulting from harmony among psychological health dimensions.
  • Belief System
    Internalized values and perceptions shaped by experiences and environment, influencing self-worth and behavior.
  • Environment
    External surroundings, including social and communal factors, that impact psychological health and self-perception.