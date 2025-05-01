Intro to Psychological Health definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Psychological Health An adaptive state marked by a stable mindset, happiness, and fulfillment, shaped by four interconnected dimensions.

Social Health The ability to interact and form healthy relationships, influenced by one's social environment and support network.

Emotional Health Capacity to express feelings and react to experiences in a healthy manner, shaped by past events and learned behaviors.

Mental Health Ability to think rationally, process experiences, and understand situations, contributing to overall psychological stability.

Spiritual Health Recognition of a greater existence beyond oneself, which may or may not be tied to religious beliefs.

Self-Efficacy Personal belief in one's ability to accomplish specific tasks, driving motivation, resilience, and confidence.