Psychological health is an active and adaptive concept that transcends the mere absence of mental illness. It encompasses a positive and stable mindset that fosters happiness and fulfillment in life. To achieve psychological health, four interrelated dimensions must work in harmony: social health, emotional health, mental health, and spiritual health.

Social health refers to the ability to interact and form healthy relationships with others, emphasizing the importance of a supportive social environment. Emotional health involves the capacity to express feelings stemming from past experiences and learned behaviors, allowing individuals to react in healthy ways to various situations. Mental health is characterized by the ability to think rationally, process experiences, and understand them effectively. Lastly, spiritual health encompasses the recognition of something greater than oneself, which may or may not be tied to religious beliefs. It involves an awareness of a metaphysical state that extends beyond the physical world.

In summary, achieving psychological health requires a balanced integration of these four dimensions, leading to a fulfilling and meaningful life.